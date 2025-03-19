Crown Advisors Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

