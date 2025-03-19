CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $363.15 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.73 and a 200-day moving average of $343.12.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

