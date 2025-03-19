Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Credit Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.3% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.