Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 900 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Everest Group comprises 0.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $359.54 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $327.37 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.40 and a 200 day moving average of $367.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

