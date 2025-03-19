Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

