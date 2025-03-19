Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,419 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.