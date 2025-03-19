Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMDV opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

