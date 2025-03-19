Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.61% of Inspire 500 ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Inspire 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTL opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.19. Inspire 500 ETF has a one year low of $189.17 and a one year high of $229.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.67.

About Inspire 500 ETF

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

