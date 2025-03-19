Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $389,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 427.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,019 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in BP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. BP’s payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.26.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

