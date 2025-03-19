Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.