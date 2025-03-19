Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 330 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.