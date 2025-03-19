Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,621.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

