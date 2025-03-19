Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

