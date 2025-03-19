Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 142,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147,341 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,100 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $102,269.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,861.51. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $454,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,974.45. The trade was a 33.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $850,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

