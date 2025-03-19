Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.30. The trade was a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

View Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.2 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.