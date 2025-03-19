Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,011.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 125,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

