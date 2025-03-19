Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 105,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

