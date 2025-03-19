Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,738 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $55,036,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $36,865,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 303,438 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

