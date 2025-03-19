Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 391 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.6 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

