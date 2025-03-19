Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $492.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

