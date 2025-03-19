Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Cosan stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 436,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Cosan has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $13.50.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

