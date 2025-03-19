Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 54,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 172,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAAP

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 279,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.