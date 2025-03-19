Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,903 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ATI worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,031,000 after acquiring an additional 191,823 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATI opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

