Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,848 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.