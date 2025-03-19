Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $29.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,019 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $29,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.