Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 234,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE MPC opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.
Insider Activity
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
