ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
ConvaTec Group Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CNVVY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.40.
About ConvaTec Group
