Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 31,633 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $657.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EGBN

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.