Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,197 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.04% of Inogen worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 167.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $139,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

