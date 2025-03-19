Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,253 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of American Public Education worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 184.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

