Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.