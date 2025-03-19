Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK opened at $376.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.71 and its 200 day moving average is $373.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.