Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 293.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Incyte by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 631.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

