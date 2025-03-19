Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $54,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

