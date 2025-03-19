Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 12,964 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after acquiring an additional 741,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

XLG stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.