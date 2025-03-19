Comparing Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beamr Imaging and AudioEye”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamr Imaging $3.06 million 10.17 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A AudioEye $35.20 million 4.04 -$5.87 million ($0.35) -33.36

Profitability

Beamr Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye.

This table compares Beamr Imaging and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -9.89% 34.49% 8.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beamr Imaging and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 AudioEye 0 0 5 1 3.17

AudioEye has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 123.55%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Risk & Volatility

Beamr Imaging has a beta of 4.28, indicating that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AudioEye beats Beamr Imaging on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities, including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic auditing, human assisted technological remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services, Native Mobile App and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

