Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 776,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

