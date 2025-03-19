Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Ryan O’Hare Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan O’Hare bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($34,394.90).

Ryan O’Hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Ryan O’Hare bought 200,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,191.08).

Comms Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comms Group Dividend Announcement

About Comms Group

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

