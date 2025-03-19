Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Ryan O’Hare Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan O’Hare bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($34,394.90).
Ryan O’Hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Ryan O’Hare bought 200,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,191.08).
Comms Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Comms Group Dividend Announcement
About Comms Group
Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comms Group
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.