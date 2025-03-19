Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,269 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -221.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

