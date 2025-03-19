Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,433 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 13.43% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLD. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLD stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

