Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.17% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

