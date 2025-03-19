Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.