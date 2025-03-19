Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DG stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
