Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,906 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

