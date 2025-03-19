Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,125 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,522,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $50.97.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

