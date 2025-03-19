Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 882,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVGI stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 254,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

