Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 882,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance
CVGI stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Vehicle Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.