Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $339.17 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.36 and its 200-day moving average is $417.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

