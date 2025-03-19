Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 10,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Comet Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

