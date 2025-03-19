Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

CIGI opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

