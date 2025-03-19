Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 2,255 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,630. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

