Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

CL opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.